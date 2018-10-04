Armada Hoffler Properties updates its FY18 FFO guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) reached an agreement to sell its at-cost purchase option to the developer of The Residences at Annapolis Junction for $5M. The Company agreed to allow the developer to refinance the project and extend the maturity of the mezzanine loan in order to realize the full potential value upon expected stabilization in 2019.

The full option payment is expected to be received in the 4Q, as a result of this change in strategy, the proper accounting treatment will be to recognize the $5M profit over the next four quarters.

The Company expects the developer to close on these transactions in 4Q18, at which time the Company expects the developer to pay down the mezzanine loan balance by over $10M.

With this change in structure and the associated accounting treatment, the Company is updating 2018 full-year Normalized FFO guidance to $1 - $1.03/shareshare.

Press Release