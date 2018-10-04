Boeing-backed hybrid plane startup picks engine supplier

Aircraft manufacturer Zunum, backed by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Jetblue (NASDAQ:JBLU), will use an engine turbine from France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) to power an electric motor for its hybrid regional airplane.

The 12-seat, 700-mile aircraft - dubbed the ZA10 - will be offered to charter airlines, private companies and regional carriers globally, starting in 2022.

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) joined forces last year on a hybrid electric aircraft propulsion system, while Honeywell (NASDAQ:HONE) has developed a high-capacity generator that could be used for electric flight.