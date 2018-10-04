Morgan Stanley moves to Equal Weight on Atlassian

Morgan Stanley downgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from Overweight to Equal Weight but raises the target from $75 to $94, a slight upside to yesterday’s close. (Source: StreetAccount)

Earlier this week, Atlassian completed its acquisition of OpsGenie, a DevOps response technology company snagged up for $295M. The purchase led to the launch of Jira Ops, a new version of TEAM’s flagship platform tailored for incident management.

TEAM shares are down 0.1% premarket to $92.81.

