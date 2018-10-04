IZEA reports 20% rise in Q3 bookings, shares up 51% premarket

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) reported Q3 total bookings of $9.5M (+20.0% Y/Y).

Managed Services bookings were up 62% from Q2 to $4.4M in Q3.

The company also booked $1.6M under SaaS license contracts in Q3 as a result of the acquisition of TapInfluence as well as growth in IZEAx licensing.

The company saw a zero churn from IZEAx customers signed this year and continue to see an increase in IZEAx marketplace spend each quarter.

The company plans to release Q3 results on November 14.