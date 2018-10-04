IZEA reports 20% rise in Q3 bookings, shares up 51% premarket

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) reported Q3 total bookings of $9.5M (+20.0% Y/Y).
Managed Services bookings were up 62% from Q2 to $4.4M in Q3.
The company also booked $1.6M under SaaS license contracts in Q3 as a result of the acquisition of TapInfluence as well as growth in IZEAx licensing.
The company saw a zero churn from IZEAx customers signed this year and continue to see an increase in IZEAx marketplace spend each quarter.
The company plans to release Q3 results on November 14.
IZEA +50.97% premarket.
