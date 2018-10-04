Alnylam reports positive results from Phase 1/2 study of lumasiran in patients with PH1

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) reports updated positive results from its Phase 1/2 clinical study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting glycolate oxidase for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).

Lumasiran demonstrated a mean maximal reduction in urinary oxalate of 75% relative to baseline and 76% in the ratio to creatinine.

All patients (100%) achieved oxalate lowering to less than 1.5 times the upper limit of normal . Among patients receiving 3 mg/kg monthly or quarterly doses of lumasiran, 83% achieved urinary oxalate levels within the normal range.

The Phase 1/2 safety results were based on a median study duration of seven months (range: 5 to 14 months) since first dose.

The Company also initiated ILLUMINATE-A, a global Phase 3 trial of lumasiran in children and adults with PH1. The study will enroll ~30 patients with a primary endpoint based on reduction of urinary oxalate at six months.

Alnylam expects to report topline results from ILLUMINATE-A in late 2019 and, if positive, submit filings for regulatory approval starting in early 2020.