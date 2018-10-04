Constellation +5% after beer margins impress

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) trades higher after reporting a 10% increase in sales and 7% gain in operating income during FQ2.

Comparable EBIT was up 9% to $779M during the quarter.

Beer shipment volume rose 8.7% to 87.3M 24-pack, 12-ounce case equivalents, driven by strong performance from the Modelo and Corono brand families. The beer business generated record operating margin of 41.3%.

CEO update; "Constellation remains the high-end leader and the most significant growth contributor in the U.S. beer market, and we’re seeing strong growth trends for the super-premium plus segment of our wine portfolio. Our $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth provides us with a strong foothold in the emerging global cannabis market, which could be one of the most significant growth opportunities of the next decade."