Arrowhead Pharma shares halted

Nasdaq has suspended trading in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) pending the release of news.

Update: The company has inked a license and collaboration deal with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals to exclusively develop and commercialize RNAi therapeutic ARO-HBV for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arrowhead will receive $175M upfront, up to $1.6B in milestones and up to mid-teens royalties on net sales. It will also be eligible to receive up to $1.9B in option and milestone payments related to three additional targets.

The transaction should close this quarter.

Trading will resume at 7:50 am ET.