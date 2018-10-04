Assured Guaranty takes legal actions for appointing a PREPA receiver

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) takes legal actions that seek to appoint a receiver for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

AGO subsidiaries Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp., as well as National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. and Syncora Guarantee Inc., file a motion and form of complaint to seek an order lifting an automatic stay to allow Assured Guaranty to seek relief before a court.

"Lifting the automatic stay and appointing a receiver for PREPA is necessary to ensure the collateral package securing PREPA’s bonds is not diminished, to foster operational reform by replacing PREPA’s management, and to depoliticize PREPA’s key decision-making," Assured Guaranty says.

Even with the legal action, AGO says it's ready, and would prefer, to work with the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto RIco to appoint a receiver for PREPA.

Irrespective of PREPA’s payment defaults on its bonds and its Title III bankruptcy filing, payments to holders of PREPA bonds insured by Assured Guaranty will continue to be paid without interruption for the life of the bonds, AGO says.

