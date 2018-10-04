International Speedway narrowed FY2018 guidance

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) reports admission revenue rose 7% to $24.37M in Q3.

Motorsports and other event related revenue increased 24.9% to $117.41M.

Food, beverage, and merchandise revenue grew 9.6% to $12.19M.

Operating margin rate expanded 480 bps to 6.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 19.1% to $46.91M.

The company expects dividends to increase in 2019 and beyond, by approximately 4% to 5% annually.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $675M to $680M; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $235M to $240M; Operating margin: 15% to 15.5%; Tax rate: 25% to 26%; Diluted EPS: $1.90 to $1.95.

ISCA +1.16% premarket.

