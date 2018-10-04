Chile considers arbitration with lithium producer Albemarle

Chile's state agency that oversees lithium mining in the Atacama salt flat will decide within a week whether to take Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to arbitration in a contract dispute, according to an attorney for the agency.

The attorney for Corfo says ALB has failed to reply to questions about a contract the agency signed with the company in 2016 which grants ALB coveted rights to extract lithium from the Salar, the world´s richest and most cost-efficient deposit of the metal.

The contract requires ALB to offer as much as 25% of its annual production capacity at a discounted rate to companies seeking to produce battery materials within Chile, but Corfo says ALB has so far failed to provide the agency with data it needs to set the discounted rate.

ALB says it is complying with all aspects of the contract with Corfo.