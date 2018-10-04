Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) closed on four properties in Q3, representing 1.3M square feet for $105.4M.

the four properties were purchased at a weighted average going-in capitalization rate of 7.16%, equating to a weighted-average GAAP capitalization rate of 7.68%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 13.8 years.

Global Net Lease -0.2% in premarket trading.

Transactions were funded with borrowings under its revolving credit line and cash on hand, which includes proceeds from a stock offering in August.

The company has closed on $266.4M of acquisitions through the end of Q3, with an additional $134M expected to close by the end of Q4.

