Isuzu enters tie-up talks with Cummins

It's official! Japan's Isuzu Motors (OTCPK:ISUZY) will collaborate with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines.

Aiming to work out the details of the envisaged partnership by the end of the year, Isuzu, which terminated a capital tie-up with Toyota in August, said it is also hoping to cooperate with the world's leading diesel engine-maker in the area of electrification technologies.

CMI +1.1% premarket

