Pain Therapeutics receives $3.5M grant from NIH to study alzheimer’s disease; shares down 18% premarket

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) been awarded an approx. $3.5M research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support a Phase II program with PTI-125, the Company’s drug candidate to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

The NIH grant will enable the Company to conduct clinical tests of PTI-125 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Company expects to initiate a Phase II study using PTI-125 in Q4. A second Phase II study is expected to begin in mid-2019.

The Company is also developing a simple blood test, called PTI-125DX, to detect early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.