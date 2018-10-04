Amazon, Apple refute Bloomberg report on Chinese supply chain attack

Tech giants are responding to a Bloomberg Businessweek report that China initiated a supply chain attack using small chips to infiltrate businesses with Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) as primary conduit.

Knowledge of the chips allegedly traces back to Amazon’s 2015 evaluation of Elemental Technologies as a potential acquisition. A third-party security analysis turned up malicious chips in servers assembled for the company by Super Micro. Elemental’s servers had U.S. national security contracts.

Sources say chips were traced back to factories run by Chinese manufacturing subcontractors and eventually affected nearly 30 companies including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which found the chips in Super Micro products then severed the supply contract in 2016.

Hardware attacks are harder to find than software attacks. And China, by some estimates, makes 75% of the world’s mobile phones and 90% of PCs.

Amazon and Apple both deny the claims that they identified the malicious chips. China’s foreign ministry denies any involvement. You can read the detailed statements here.