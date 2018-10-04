Eagle Bulk Shipping pops after B. Riley starts with Buy rating

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) +2.6% pre-marekt after B. Riley FBR initiates coverage with a Buy recommendation and $8.50 price target, saying shares remain attractively priced even after a solid YTD run.

Riley says EGLE's concentrated strategy of operating within a tight segment of the bulk shipping market, supported by its fleet of supramax and ultramax vessels, enables the company to capture a wide range of commodity shipments while managing an increasingly efficient and cost-effective fleet as it continues to reduce its fleet age and vessel size.

The firm believes EGLE is well positioned in an environment of increasing rates supported by steadily growing global GDP and lower shipyard output.