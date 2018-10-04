Willdan Group prices follow-on public offering of 1.75M shares of common stock

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) has priced public offering of 1.75M common shares at $30.00 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 9.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 262.5K shares.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund a portion of the purchase price of the acquisition and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings under its new credit facilities.

WLDN -1.62% premarket.

