KKR and Tencent lead investment in Philippines' Voyager Innovations

KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) agree to subscribe to a total of up to US$175M worth of new shares in Voyager Innovations, giving them a substantial minority stake in the Philippines' digital technology company.

PLDT (OTCPK:PHTCF), the telecom and digital services provider in the Philippines, will remain the majority shareholder of Voyager Innovations.

The agreements allow for Voyager to issue additional shares to other investors, which could reduce PLDT's ownership to less than 50% while still remaining its largest shareholder.

KKR's investment is being funded through KKR Asian Fund III.The investment is KKR’s first private equity investment in the Philippines and is part of its strategy to invest in high-growth markets poised to benefit from a rapid increase in technology adoption.

