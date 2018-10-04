Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals collaborates with MD Anderson Cancer Center to study medicines in hematological malignancies; shares ahead 18% premarket

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announces a three-year strategic alliance agreement that will evaluate safety and efficacy of three Cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies.

MD Anderson will conduct four clinical studies with a total projected enrollment of up to 170 patients, which will investigate CYC065, CYC140 and sapacitabine either as single agents or in combination with approved drugs.

Under the risk-sharing agreement MD Anderson will assume the patient costs for all studies and Cyclacel, who is the sponsor, will provide investigational drugs and other limited support. Upon first commercial sale in specific indications, Cyclacel will make certain payments to MD Anderson.