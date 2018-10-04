Roche's oral flu med shows positive effect in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CAPSTONE-2, evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's baloxavir marboxil in patients at high risk of complications from influenza showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at IDWeek in San Francisco.

High risk patients (people over the age of 65, those with asthma, chronic lung disease, morbid obesity or heart disease) receiving orally administered baloxavir marboxil, an antiviral discovered and developed by Shionogi & Co., experienced significantly reduced time to improvement in flu symptoms compared to control (median of 73.2 hours versus 102.3 hours; p<0.0001).

Time-to-improvement in flu symptoms favored baloxavir marboxil over Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) (median of 73.2 hours vs. 81.0 hours) but the difference was not statistically significant.

Baloxavir marboxil also demonstrated superiority to control and oseltamivir on key secondary endpoints including reduced viral shedding and fewer flu-related complications.

Genentech has inked an agreement with BARDA to provide funding to support the development of baloxavir marboxil for severely ill hospitalized patients with influenza.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of December 24.

