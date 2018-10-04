Third Point demand financial docs from Campbell Soup

Third Point is relying on New Jersey law to demand access to financial documents at Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), according to a Reuters exclusive.

In a demand letter, the hedge fund asked for information on the board's strategic review and M&A activity in a demand letter sent to Campbell Soup. The recent statements by Campbell on the Snyder's-Lance acquisition are of particular interest to Dan Loeb and team.

Third Points holds a 5.65% stake in Campbell.