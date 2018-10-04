Report: DOJ considering Google antitrust investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice could investigate Google (GOOG, GOOGL) for anticompetitive behavior, according to New York Post sources.

The DOJ’s antitrust chief Makan Delrahim reportedly told lawmakers yesterday that the agency could launch an investigation into the use of the Android mobile OS.

The Federal Trade Commission closed its Google antitrust probe in 2013 with no action.

