Bloomberg: Vale near approval of $1B Brazilian copper expansion

Vale (NYSE:VALE), with plenty of cash thanks to China's surging demand for its low-cost, high-quality iron ore, is expected to approve a $1B expansion of the Salobo copper mine in Brazil later this month, Bloomberg reports.

Building out the mine likely would take about three years to complete and add 50K tons to the current 200K tons/year of copper production, according to the report.

BTG Pactual has said a Salobo expansion project would cost Vale ~$400M, while $600M could be funded by Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), which has streaming rights to a majority of Salobo’s gold, which is mined as a byproduct.