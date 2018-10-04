REGENXBIO completes fourth cohort dosing in Phase I trial of RGX-314 for wet AMD

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) has completed dosing of the fourth cohort of six patients in a Phase I clinical trial evaluating RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD or nAMD).

A total of 24 subjects have been dosed in the trial. An updated summary of Phase I study results, including additional study results will be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2018 Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

Primary endpoints include safety and tolerability and secondary endpoints include ocular examinations, visual acuity, imaging (including SD-OCT) and the need for additional anti-VEGF therapy.