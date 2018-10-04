Who's kicking the tires at Barnes & Noble?

Shares of Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) are up 20.9% in the premarket session following the company's announcement of a strategic review process.

Premarket volume on the typically sleepy stock is at 50K shares and counting.

While B&N founder Leonard Riggio is one of the interested parties looking at a potential buyout, analysts think large retail chains or private equity firms could also be in the mix for Barnes & Noble's 629 stores in the U.S.

