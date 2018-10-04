Cognizant Tech confirms Softvision acquisition

Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) acquires Softvision, a digital engineering and consulting company focused on providing large companies with tech products like creating a video-streaming platform for Kaiser Permanente.
Terms weren’t disclosed but a Reuters report last week put the offer at around $550M. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.
The acquisition will help Cognizant expand its digital and cloud services to take on rivals Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and (NYSE:IBM). Digital business accounted for 30% of Cognizant’s overall sales as of early August.
Previously: Reuters: Cognizant Technology could acquire Softvision for $550M (Sept. 27)
