Cognizant Tech confirms Softvision acquisition

Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) acquires Softvision, a digital engineering and consulting company focused on providing large companies with tech products like creating a video-streaming platform for Kaiser Permanente.

Terms weren’t disclosed but a Reuters report last week put the offer at around $550M. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

The acquisition will help Cognizant expand its digital and cloud services to take on rivals Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and (NYSE:IBM). Digital business accounted for 30% of Cognizant’s overall sales as of early August.

