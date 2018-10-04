Cidara up 30% premarket on mid-stage rezafungin data

Thinly traded micro cap Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is up 30% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of results from the Phase 2 STRIVE study evaluating once-weekly intravenous rezafungin in patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (yeast infection). The data will be presented this Saturday, October 6, at IDWeek in San Francisco.

The company says STRIVE met the three co-primary endpoints of safety, mycological eradication and resolution of systemic signs of infection.

A Phase 3 study, ReSTORE, was recently initiated.

Previously: Cidara down 20% on "positive" mid-stage data on rezafungin acetate (March 19)