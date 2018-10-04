Aegon +1.7% in premarket after unit agrees to $195M settlement

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) +1.7% in premarket trading after its Transamerica subsidiary agrees to pay $195M to settle litigation that challenged certain monthly deduction rate adjustments on universal life insurance policies in the U.S.

Plaintiffs in lawsuits challenged increases to monthly deduction rates on about 70,000 universal life policies that were enacted in 2015 and 2016.

Transamerica says adjustments were needed based on low long-term interest rates, changes in expectations as to future mortality experience, and other factors and were in accordance with the policies' contractual terms.

The agreement creates a settlement class for all Transamerica policyholders that were subject to the 2015 and 2016 monthly deduction rate adjustments.

Aegon says the settlement removes the uncertainty of ongoing litigation for the company and its customers.

