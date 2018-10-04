Malvern Bancorp announces pricing of common stock

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) priced its public offering of 1.190M common shares at $21/share for gross proceeds of $25M or net proceeds of ~$23.4M.

The Company expects to close the sale of the shares of common stock on or about October 9, 2018.

Underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.178M common shares.

Net proceeds will be used to increase its capital structure, to fund future organic growth and for working capital and other general corporate purposes and the portion for future acquisitions, although the Company has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

