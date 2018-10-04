Ophthotech completes patient recruitment for its Phase 2b clinical trial of Zimura

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) completes patient recruitment for its Phase 2b clinical trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), the C5 inhibitor, monotherapy in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

A total of 286 patients have been enrolled into this trial. The study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of various Zimura dosing regimens over 12 months. Initial top-line data from this study is expected in Q4 2019.

The Company also expects top-line data for its open-label Phase 2a clinical trial of Zimura combination therapy with Lucentis (ranibizumab) 0.5 mg in treatment-naïve patients with wet AMD before the end of 2018.