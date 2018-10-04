'Full-blown trade war' behind JPM's caution on China

In a move that left some shaking their heads, JPMorgan yesterday downgraded its outlook for Chinese stocks after more than a 20% decline in the Shanghai Composite.

Behind the cautious call is the team's expectation of a "full-blown trade war" to emerge between China and the U.S. "There is no clear sign of mitigating confrontation between China and the U.S. in the near term,' say the bank's strategists.

Chinese markets are closed for holiday this week. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) fell 0.6% yesterday. It's down another 1.4% premarket.

