Solid guidance from Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) says it will target beer business sales and operating income growth of around 9% to 11%. The wine and spirits business is seen growing at a 2% to 4% pace.

Constellation sees full-year EPS of $9.60 to $9.75 vs. $9.30 consensus and $9.40 to $9.70 prior outlook.

The beverage giant also expects operating cash flow of $2.35B to $2.55B and free cash flow of $1.20B to $1.30B for the fiscal year.

Capital expenditures of $1.15B to $1.25B are anticipated.

STZ +3.87% premarket to $218.75.

