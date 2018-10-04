Blackstone confirms it's buying life sciences investment firm

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) confirms it's buying Clarus in a move that launches Blackstone Life Sciences, a private investment platform to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within key life sciences sectors.

Blackstone -0.2% in premarket trading.

The deal is expected to close in Q4; terms undisclosed.

Clarus, which has raised $2.6B since its founding, has offices in Boston and San Francisco and is focused on funding growth-stage investments, often in partnership with major biopharmaceutical companies through R&D collaborations.

Previously: Blackstone to buy Clarus in move into life sciences (Oct. 4)