Equinor’s latest oil discovery doubles reserves at Norne field

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it has struck oil at an appraisal well at the Cape Vulture discovery in the Norwegian Sea which confirms a volume potential of 50M-70M recoverable barrels of oil.

EQNR says the discovery more than doubles the remaining oil reserves to be produced through the Norne field.

“Originally planned to be shut down in 2014, the productive life of Norne has already been extended to 2036, which will generate substantial spinoffs. This discovery will boost production in the years to come,” the company says.