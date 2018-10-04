Cowen: Western Digital will report mixed earnings

Cowen’s out with its thoughts on Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) September quarter.

The firm expects a mixed quarterly report and outlook as the CPU bottleneck in PC throttles client HDDs and SSDs for the coming quarters. NAND ASP moderation should exceed the near-term cost declines.

Cowen maintains a $70 price target but thinks expectations need to come down a bit and doesn’t see any upside catalysts in the near future.

Western Digital is expected to report earnings on October 25.

Source: Briefing.com.