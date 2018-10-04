Consumer Edge Research weighs in on Sotheby's

Consumer Edge Research keeps a positive outlook on Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) after factoring in results of Hong Kong Week sales.

Analyst David Schick lifts Q3 estimates due to the strong start of the week that fell into the quarter, but reminds of an October Hong Kong week headwind and is cautious on the mindset of Chinese buyers amid the trade row.

Sotheby's is rated at Overweight by CER and assigned a price target of $65. Shares of BID have traded in a range of $44.08 to $60.16 over the last 52 weeks.