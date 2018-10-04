Century Aluminum signs key alumina supply deal

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) says it has secured supplies of alumina from a refinery in Louisiana, amid fears of a shortage following the shutdown of a giant alumina refinery in Brazil that sent CENX shares tumbling 12% yesterday.

CENX says it signed an agreement to buy alumina from the Gramercy refinery in Louisiana, one of the last alumina refineries in the U.S., owned by Noranda Alumina (OTCPK:NORNQ); the metal will be delivered via London-based trader Concord Resources during 2019-24.

A shortage of alumina could raise costs for aluminum producers, just as the market is coping with U.S. tariffs on the metal.