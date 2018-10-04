Analysts out positive on FireEye after summit, product launch

Goldman Sachs and KeyBanc are out positive on FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) after the company’s Cyber Defense Summit, which featured the launch of a new Helix product featuring SIEM capabilities and advanced security orchestration.

Goldman analyst Gabriela Borges calls the conference the company’s best showing in years and thinks that if FireEye can increase its SIEM and endpoint market share by 200bps, the stock could double.

Borges maintains a Buy rating and $22 target.

KeyBanc analyst Rob Owens says FireEye’s “hub-and-spoke” model is resonating and the early reaction to the new Helix appears favorable.

The analyst’s checks suggest a solid Q3 for the federal business and a favorable setup for overall results.

Source: StreetAccount.