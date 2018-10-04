American Express polishes up gold card, appealing to foodies

American Express (NYSE:AXP) burnishes its Gold Card Premier Rewards by adding 4x membership reward points at U.S. restaurants and supermarkets, a dining credit of up to $120 a year, and increased travel benefits.

AXP -0.5% in premarket trading.

Members who also enroll in The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group get 3x reward points on flights booked directly with airlines and amextravel.com; $100 airline fee credit; and $75 hotel credit on qualifying charges.

Limited time offer for new gold card members: 20% back in statement credits on dining purchases at U.S. restaurants, up to $100 per card account during first three months of card membership.

