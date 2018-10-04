Snap -3.7% as Evercore, Citigroup trim price targets

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 3.7% lower premarket after price target cuts at Evercore and Citigroup, embracing competitive pressures on the photo-focused company as well as executive departures.

The firms have Snap rated at Underperform and Sell respectively.

Evercore trimmed its target to $7 from $9, noting Instagram is "irreversibly reducing" Snap's ability to deliver on long-term expectations. Analyst Anthony DiClemente expects continuing competition in a seasonally weak Q3 will drive daily active users lower by 1M sequentially. And Citi's Mark May cut his target to $7 from $8 amid executive exits; a stock trading at a premium even though consensus revenue forecasts look too high; and an expected capital raise over the next couple of years. (h/t Bloomberg)

The $7 targets imply 15% downside.