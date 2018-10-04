Campbell Soup eyes unloading fresh food business

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is in talks to sell its fresh food business, sources tip the The Wall Street Journal.

The company's fresh food assets include Bolthouse Farms, which was picked up for $1.55B in 2012.

One of the interested parties is said to be a private equity group led by former Bolthouse Farms CEO Jeff Dunn.

A deal is seen going off in the $600M to $700M range due to the sharp loss in value of Campbell's fresh food business amid supply chain issues.

The latest developments at the company coincide with increasing pressure from activist Third Point on the strategic direction of Campbell Soup.

CPB -0.33% premarket to $36.39.

