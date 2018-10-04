Voya calls to redeem $125M of notes

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) calls for redemption of $125M of 5.500% senior notes due 2022.

Notes well be redeemed on Nov. 5, 2018 at a redemption price to equal to the greater of: 100% of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest; or the make-whole redemption amount.

Sees using proceeds from recent public offering of $325M of preferred stock offering to fund redemption.

Expects about $96.8M of 2022 notes to remain outstanding after redemption.

Previously: Voya Financial reports about $205M of debt tendered (Oct. 2)