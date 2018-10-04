Mercer acquires Daishowa-Marubeni International

Mercer International (MERC +2.5% ) announces entering into an agreement with Marubeni Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and Daishowa North America Corporation to acquire Daishowa-Marubeni International (DMI) for a consideration of $359.2M which includes minimum working capital of $85.7M

DMI owns and operates a swing NBSK and NBHK pulp mill in Peace River, Alberta, and has a 50% interest in a NBSK pulp mill in Quesnel, British Columbia. DMI’s revenues ~$320.3M; Net Income of ~$42.2M, and EBITDA of ~$90.7M, as reported for the first 8 months of 2018.

After the transaction, Mercer's annual production capacity for pulp will increase by ~41% to 2.2M ADMTs, and surplus energy will increase by ~8% to 890,000 MWhs. DMI will add NBHK pulp to Mercer's current product mix as well as provide the Company with an expanded market presence in Asia.

Mercer expects the acquisition and its existing operations to generate material operating synergies of ~$15-20M per year.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.