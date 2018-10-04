Thyssenkrupp to hold sizeable minority stake in spinoff, labor rep says

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) likely will keep a 30% stake in the capital goods business it plans to spin off, according to a labor representative, in a move that could set up the unit for a takeover bid once the company chooses to sell out.

Tekin Nasikkol, head of the works council of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and a member of the company’s supervisory board, says the stake, which could be worth several billion euros, might be sold all at once or in several stages.

Last week, the company announced plans to split off its elevators, car parts and plant engineering divisions into Thyssenkrupp Industrials, only keeping materials and steel-related activities, which will be renamed Thyssenkrupp Materials.