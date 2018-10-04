Citi, Cowen out positive on Cloudera-Hortonworks merger

Citi and Cowen weigh in on yesterday’s announced merger between Cloudera (CLDR +15.9% ) and Hortonworks (HDP +15.3% ).

Citi analyst Tyler Radke says the deal makes strategic sense and thinks the combined company could be worth $24 to $31 per share. Radke believes the size of the company should help alleviate fears and offer better partnership leverage.

Cowen’s J. Derrick Wood also approves of the merger, saying it alleviates pricing pressures, “instills” greater margin leverage, and combines complementary products for cross-selling.

Cowen raises HDP’s price target from $20 to $30.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

