Square launches Square Installments

Square (SQ -0.7% ) starts Square Installments, a payment option that allows sellers' customers to pay for large purchases by splitting it into fixed monthly payments.

SQ -0.9% in early trading Thursday.

Square Installments is currently available to customers at participating Square sellers in 22 states for qualifying purchases between $250 and $10,000.

Customers can apply to pay for their purchase from participating Square sellers in fixed monthly payments over 3, 6, or 12 months. Rates range from 0-24% APR.

Previously: Square gets big price target boost from KeyBanc analyst (Oct. 2)