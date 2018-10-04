Pareteum names president, chief marketing officer

Pareteum (TEUM -1.1% ) has named Denis McCarthy the company's first president, and hired Amy Love as its chief marketing officer.

McCarthy has been senior VP of corporate development; he'll have a key role in navigating the company's integration of Artilium and oversee finance, corporate development, human resources, marketing communications and operations support.

Love comes from the Georgia Institute of Technology Advanced Technology Development Center, where she helped tech start-ups launch and scale up.

Previously: Pareteum +1% on new $15M in contracts (Oct. 02 2018)

Previously: Pareteum +2.2% after Artilium deal gets court OK (Sep. 28 2018)