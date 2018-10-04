Capstone unveils new product roadmap

Capstone Turbine (CPST) has unveiled an updated product development roadmap including a new C65 Signature Series similar to the successful C200 and C1000 family Signature Series product line and new products to better serve the growing microgrid market.

The Signature Series improvements include improved filtration, better accessibility for maintenance, enclosure sealing, engine upgrades, and the PowerSync Controller family.

Additionally, the company outlined a number of new technology development efforts including projects for expanded fuel flexibility, and continuing technology integration partnerships with national laboratories and universities.