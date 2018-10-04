Intercontinental Exchange completes MERS buy

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +1.6% ) buys the remaining equity of MERSCORP Holding, owner of Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems.

Price and terms weren't disclosed; deal won't be material to ICE's earnings or have an impact on capital return plans.

The MERS System is a national electronic registry that tracks the changes in servicing rights and beneficial ownership interests in U.S.-based mortgage loans.

ICE has owned a majority equity interest in MERS since 2016.

