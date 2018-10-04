Financials  | M&A | On the Move

Intercontinental Exchange completes MERS buy

|About: Intercontinental Exchange, ... (ICE)|By:, SA News Editor

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +1.6%) buys the remaining equity of MERSCORP Holding, owner of Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems.

Price and terms weren't disclosed; deal won't be material to ICE's earnings or have an impact on capital return plans.

The MERS System is a  national electronic registry that tracks the changes in servicing rights and beneficial ownership interests in U.S.-based mortgage loans.

ICE has owned a majority equity interest in MERS since 2016.

