ICF acquires We are Vista

ICF (ICFI -0.1% ) acquires We are Vista, a UK-based creative communications agency.

Deal terms were not disclosed

Vista's 100 employees will join the company's marketing & communication team

"We have created an integrated set of advisory and engagement marketing capabilities to better serve our North American customers, and the acquisition of We are Vista expands this strategic intent into Europe," said Sudhakar Kesavan, CEO of ICF. "They will enhance the support we offer both our public and private sector clients in Europe."