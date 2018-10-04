Merck's Delstrigo shows sustained treatment effect in late-stage HIV study

96-week data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DRIVE-AHEAD, evaluating Merck's (MRK -0.6% ) combo pill DELSTRIGO [doravirine (100 mg), lamivudine (3TC, 300 mg) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF, 300 mg)] in treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1 infection showed a durable treatment effect. The results are being presented at IDWeek in San Francisco.

The efficacy findings at week 96 were on par with results from week 48. Specifically, 77.5% of treated patients achieved plasma HIV-1 RNA levels of less than 50 copies/mL compared to 73.6% for those receiving EFV/FTC/TDF (Gilead Sciences' (GILD -0.8% ) ATRIPLA). Plasma virus levels are typically in the range of 10K - 100K RNA copies/mL in people with active infection.

No viral drug resistance to doravirine was observed between week 48 and week 96 while two developed resistance to EFV/FTC/TDF.

The discontinuation rate favored DELSTRIGO, 3.0% to 7.0% as did the incidence of three pre-specified neuropsychiatric endpoints and the average changes from baseline in fasting lipid levels.